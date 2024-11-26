Deion Sanders Furious After Travis Hunter Gets Snubbed for Big College Football Award
Colorado star two-way player Travis Hunter is the odds-on favorite to capture the Heisman Trophy, and has a chance for several more individual college football awards as the regular season comes to its conclusion this weekend.
On Tuesday, finalists for several prestigious awards (aside from the Heisman Trophy) were announced.
Hunter was named a finalist for the Maxwell Award (for best all-around player), Biletnikoff (for best wide receiver), Bednarik Award (for best defensive player), Hornung Award (for most versatile player) and Walter Camp Award (for most outstanding player).
Hunter stands to win several of those awards, and likely the Heisman Trophy, but his coach Deion Sanders was incensed that Hunter was not named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to college football's best defensive back. The gripe from Sanders is legitimate, considering that Hunter is a finalist for the Bednarik as the best defensive player in the sport.
"Travis can have my Thorpe Award because if this ain't the most idiotic thing in college football," Sanders said on Tuesday of Hunter's snub.
Well, there you have it. Sanders is right—Hunter should have been named a finalist.
Alas, he may need to settle for the Heisman (and others) instead.