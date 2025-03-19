Former Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich Joining Deion Sanders at Colorado

SI

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is joining Deion Sanders's staff at Colorado.
The Colorado Buffaloes are hiring former Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich to the offensive staff, according to a report from Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

The 45-year-old Leftwich served as Tampa Bay's offensive coordinator from 2019 to '22 and in various roles with the Arizona Cardinals from 2016 to '18. Leftwich was part of the Tampa Bay coaching staff that won Super Bowl LV in the 2020-21 season.

Leftwich has not coached since the Buccaneers fired him in January 2023. He adds to the professional coaching pedigree already present on Colorado's offensive staff with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

Deion Sanders introduced Leftwich to the team formally on Wednesday as spring practice gets underway in Boulder.

It remains to be seen what Leftwich's formal title will be, but expect him to have plenty of input for the Colorado offense.

