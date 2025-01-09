Deion Sanders Makes His Thoughts Clear on DeSean Jackson Becoming Delaware State Coach
Deion Sanders changed the game when he took over as the coach at FCS program Jackson State, leading the HBCU to a 27–6 record from the 2021 spring season through the end of '22, with a pair of Celebration Bowl appearances. Now, another notable former NFL star is set to follow in his footsteps: former All-Pro wide receiver DeSean Jackson.
Jackson will take over as the head coach at Delaware State, a struggling program in the MEAC that last posted a winning season in 2012.
Jackson was introduced as the newest coach at DSU on Wednesday afternoon, and he has the support of Sanders, who knows the path that he will now walk in leading the Hornets.
"We've got to wrap our arms around this game changer and give him all the support he needs to become a successful college football coach," Sanders posted to X, along with pictures of Jackson at his introductory presser. "He knows the game, knows what it takes to make it to the next level and he knows right from wrong. [DeSean Jackson] Love ya Man!"
Sanders had never coached college football at any level, but found quick success thanks in large part to his ability to draw top talent to the program, including his sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders and former five-star recruit-turned-Heisman winner Travis Hunter.
He's inspired a number of former players to enter the profession. NFL great Eddie George took over the program at Tennessee State in 2021 and led the Tigers to the FCS playoffs in 2024. Norfolk State hired Jackson's former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Michael Vick last month.
After an All-American career at Cal, Jackson played in the NFL from '08 to '22, making three Pro Bowls and earning second-team All-Pro honors with the Eagles. He spent a year as the offensive coordinator at Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, Calif. before landing the Delaware State job.