Michael Vick Brought to Tears Discussing Norfolk State Job on FOX NFL Kickoff
Michael Vick was recently hired as Norfolk State's new football coach. He will be leaving the Fox NFL pregame show once he officially takes over the role.
His fellow analysts congratulated him on Sunday's show by wearing Norfolk State hats. Vick started to shed a tear when thanking his crew mates and talking about what this new career path means for him.
"It was bittersweet, but when you got a chance to go lead young men in your community, where I grew up watching this team," Vick said. "I got what it takes. I've got all the people, the right people, around me. I know you guys will be right there with me, but this will forever be home."
The former No. 1 pick played in the NFL from 2001–15. He has no football coaching experience, yet was interviewed by two college programs this month.