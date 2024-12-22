SI

Michael Vick Brought to Tears Discussing Norfolk State Job on FOX NFL Kickoff

The former NFL quarterback will take over the team next season.

Madison Williams

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick wipes away tears while on the Fox pregame show.
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick wipes away tears while on the Fox pregame show. / FOX Sports: NFL/Screengrab
Michael Vick was recently hired as Norfolk State's new football coach. He will be leaving the Fox NFL pregame show once he officially takes over the role.

His fellow analysts congratulated him on Sunday's show by wearing Norfolk State hats. Vick started to shed a tear when thanking his crew mates and talking about what this new career path means for him.

"It was bittersweet, but when you got a chance to go lead young men in your community, where I grew up watching this team," Vick said. "I got what it takes. I've got all the people, the right people, around me. I know you guys will be right there with me, but this will forever be home."

The former No. 1 pick played in the NFL from 2001–15. He has no football coaching experience, yet was interviewed by two college programs this month.

Madison Williams
Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

