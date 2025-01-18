Deion Sanders Eyeing Fellow Hall of Famer to Join Colorado Staff
While rumors and reports about his potential candidacy for the Dallas Cowboys job dominate the airwaves, Deion Sanders is still focused on his current job at Colorado.
Running backs coach Gary Harrell, who originally joined Sanders's staff at Jackson State before joining him with the Buffaloes, is no longer with the program according to Brian Howell of the Daily Camera in Boulder, Colo. In his place, Sanders is targeting one of his fellow 2011 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees and former colleagues in the media: former St. Louis Rams great Marshall Faulk.
Sanders and Faulk both spent time at NFL Network, serving as analysts for its Thursday Night Football pregame show alongside former coach Steve Mariucci.
Howell notes that Faulk has no coaching experience, but there are few with a better running back résumé. After a standout college career at San Diego State, where he was an All-American, Faulk went on to make six total All-Pro teams for the Indianapolis Colts and Rams. Faulk won NFL Offensive Player of the Year three consecutive times from 1999 to '01, was the league MVP in 2000, and was a seven-time Pro Bowler. He helped power the Rams to a win in Super Bowl XXXIV.
Faulk would join a star-studded coaching staff that also features another of his fellow NFL Network analysts, Warren Sapp.
Faulk would have help from a longtime coaching veteran, as Colorado elevated Tommie Robinson to assistant running backs coach earlier in the week. Robinson began his coaching career in the 1980s, and served as a special teams and wide receivers coach for the Cowboys during Sanders's time in Dallas as a player. He's coached running backs at programs like LSU, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M and USC, and joined Colorado as director of quality control last season.