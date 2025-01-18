NFL Insider Says Deion Sanders Doesn't Have Interview Scheduled With Cowboys Yet
When now former Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy left Jerry Jones at the negotiating table when discussing a potential new contract, Dallas’ search for their next top man started immediately. One name on everyone's mind: Deion Sanders.
The former Cowboy and current Colorado Buffaloes head coach has been adamant about his intent to stay in Boulder at the collegiate level, which he reinforced Monday through a statement via ESPN's Adam Schefter.
“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders told ESPN Monday night. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”
Although Sanders was humbled by Jones's interest, he appeared to make his intention clear, which was to stay at Colorado.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided an update on the Cowboys' search Saturday, which included an update on Sanders and whether his initial intention remains the case.
"So obviously, Deion has had some conversation with Jerry Jones," Rapoport said on NFL GameDay Saturday. "My understanding is there is at least some sort of mutual interest here. But here is where it stands, understanding that it's Jerry Jones and literally anything crazy can happen.
"There has been no interview with Deion Sanders and the Cowboys yet. From what I'm told, there is none scheduled. I would be surprised if an interview ever happens, not saying impossible, but I'd be surprised."
Rapoport mentioned Sanders is in the middle of contract negotiations with Colorado for a potential large extension to keep him in Boulder long-term.
The Cowboys will interview former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh Saturday and Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier Monday. They spoke with former Cowboy and current Philidelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore Friday. According to Rapoport, Dallas would like to speak with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and potentially offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, but they will now have to wait until the Lions' season is over.
As of now, Coach Prime seems unlikely to bolt for the Cowboys' head coach vacancy. But, as Rapoport noted, you never know with Jones.