Deion Sanders Pushes Back on Shedeur, Travis HunterJersey Retirement Criticism
When the University of Colorado football program recently announced it would be retiring quarterback Shedeur Sanders's and Heisman-winning two-way Travis Hunter's jersey numbers, the reaction on social media was unsurprisingly mixed.
Specifically, a faction of fans were claiming that the honor of a jersey retirement felt a little rushed ... and/or like favoritism; Sanders, the son of Buffaloes' head coach and NFL legend Deion Sanders, and Hunter are two young stars no doubt, but they haven't even entered the NFL yet. And while Hunter is clearly a generational player, considering his obvious prowess on both sides of the ball, fans felt like Sanders was also perhaps benefiting from his proximity to the program's head coach.
Moreover, the pair will also be just the fifth and sixth players in the school's 135-year history to have their number retired. And as former Buffaloes RB Phillip Lindsay noted, there are several great players from before their time who have yet to receive such an honor.
“It’s about the timing,” Lindsay said recently. "But it’s about the guys before them. The guys before me. It’s the guys we stand on their shoulders that they deserve that moment as well.”
Other former players, like Buffaloes Hall of Fame linebacker Chad Brown and former offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus, shared similar comments in posts online.
"Soo many all time greats that deserve the honor and have waited their turn," Polumbus wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Why so fast? Zero waiting period? Feels like the first blunder of the Coach Prime era that has upset alumni."
Well, as he is certainly wont to do, Deion Sanders has responded—and he thinks this wouldn't even be a big deal if he weren't Shedeur's dad.
"We're talking about Shedeur. We ain't talking about nobody else," Coach Prime said Thursday, in defense of his son. "If his last name wasn't Sanders, we wouldn't have this discussion."
The coach also said he has never experienced such controvery over a jersey retirement before.
"This is the first time I ever seen it sore," he mused. "I don't know if you know it, but I think every jersey I darn near played in is retired. So I'm pretty familiar with this. It's never been sore."
Even with the pushback, it doesn't seem like Colorado or Sanders plans to change their tune. Nor is there much time to, anyway; the ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, during the Buffaloes spring game.