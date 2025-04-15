Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders to Receive Ultimate Honor at Colorado Spring Game
Wide receiver/cornerback hybrid Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders rose to prominence during their time at Colorado while donning the jersey Nos. 12 and 2, respectively.
Now? No Buffalo will ever wear them again.
As announced by the team on social media Monday, the University of Colorado will be retiring jersey No. 2 and jersey No. 12 at the team's Spring Game this coming Saturday, April 19th. Both Sanders and Hunter will be in attendance for the event.
Hunter won the Heisman Trophy in 2024 after hauling in 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and scoring 16 total touchdowns as a wide receiver on offense—while also tallying 35 total tackles, 11 passes defensed and four interceptions as a cornerback on defense. He's widely expected to be among the top selections in next week's NFL draft,
Sanders, meanwhile, threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns and—despite a rising and falling draft stock—is the consensus No. 2 quarterback in the draft class behind Miami's Cam Ward. An upcoming workout with the New York Giants has some speculating that the former Buffaloes QB could go as high as the No. 3 overall pick next Thursday night.
Either way, both he and Hunter are set for a well-deserved honor on Saturday in Boulder before their alma mater finishes up spring ball.