Deion Sanders Sets Strict Team Code of Conduct Before Classes Start at Colorado
Deion Sanders is setting a strict code of conduct ahead of the 2025-26 academic year at the University of Colorado.
The 58-year-old—heading into his third season as head coach of the Buffaloes and his first without his son, Shedeur, as his starting quarterback—spoke to his team on Wednesday night ahead of classes beginning on Thursday. In doing so, he outlined exactly what he expects from his players in the classroom.
"No slides," Sanders began in a video posted by Bleacher Report. "If I see you with them—I'm gonna send people to campus—if I see you with slides on campus, it's gonna be a problem. If I see you with a hoodie on in class, or some headphones on in class, it's gonna be a problem. If I see you sitting in the back of the classroom, it's gonna be a problem. Do we understand that?"
"Yes sir," the Buffaloes responded.
"And, if you're online, and you have online classes, and you don't have a shirt on," he continued. "Or you got a wife beater on, or you've got something stupid on that's causing a distraction, or you're walking about during an online session, it's gonna be a problem."
Check out the video here:
After a 4-8 first season in Boulder, Sanders led Colorado to a 9-4 record and an appearance in the Alamo Bowl in 2024. He also saw star wide receiver/defensive back hybrid Travis Hunter win the Heisman Trophy and become the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL draft, as well as his son get drafted in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.
Perhaps it's the strict rules off the field that has helped lead to the Buffaloes' success on the field.
Colorado is scheduled to open the 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 29 against Georgia Tech.