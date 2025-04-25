SI

Jaguars Made a Move the NFL Hasn’t Seen in Nearly 30 Years to Draft Travis Hunter

Jacksonville did everything they could to get their guy.

Mike Kadlick

Travis Hunter was drafted No. 2 overall by the Jaguars.
Travis Hunter was drafted No. 2 overall by the Jaguars. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Jaguars paid a steep price on Thursday night to move up to pick No. 2 and select WR/CB Travis Hunter.

With his guy in mind, Jacksonville general manager James Gladstone traded pick No. 5, pick No. 36 (second-round), pick No. 126 (fourth-round), and next year's first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for No. 2, pick No. 104 (fourth-round), and pick No. 200 (sixth-round).

In selecting Hunter second overall, it was the first time in nearly 30 years (!) that a team traded into the top 2 of the NFL draft to select a non-quarterback (h/t Josh Dubow, AP).

Given the high praise the Jaguars front office would later shower on Hunter, it’s clear that the team was unfazed by making their big move.

"He is somebody who is deserving of a first-round draft pick as a wide receiver, and he is worthy of a first-round draft pick as a corner..." Gladstone said after selecting Hunter. "We're excited about just getting him in the boat."

The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner, Hunter—who will wear No. 12 with the Jaguars—is expected to play both offense and defense in the NFL.

A true one of one player, who was certainly worthy of such a trade-up package.

