Deion Sanders Adorably Shouts Out Buffs Superfan Miss Peggy Ahead of Alamo Bowl
Deion Sanders has the Colorado Buffaloes bowling for the first time since 2020. If he can lead the Buffs to one more win against BYU at the Alamo Bowl on Saturday, it will be Colorado’s first bowl win since 2004.
Ahead of the big game, Sanders made sure to give some special attention to one Colorado superfan in particular—Miss Peggy.
Peggy Coppom, 100, has been attending Colorado games since the 1940s. Sanders knew his team needed her in attendance on Saturday, and flew her out to San Antonio in style.
On Thursday, at a pep rally for the team, Sanders took the stage with Miss Peggy, and lead the crowd in a cheer in her honor.
“The greatest Buff of all time,” Sanders said. “Let’s give it up for Miss Peggy.”
Coppom, clearly moved, thanked the crowd for their embrace, and Sanders for his work with the team.
Sanders wasn’t done. “We set out earlier in the season, and we had one goal in mind,” he said. “We weren’t talking about championships. We weren’t talking about how many games we’re going to win. All we focused on was getting Miss Peggy to a bowl.”
Mission accomplished there, coach.
With one more win, the flight home will be even more exciting than the flight out.