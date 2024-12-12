SI

Deion Sanders Weighs in on Bill Belichick Taking North Carolina Coaching Job

The Colorado boss helped blaze the trail the Tar Heels coach is now following.

Patrick Andres

Deion Sanders during No. 23 Colorado's 52–0 win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 29, 2024.
Deion Sanders during No. 23 Colorado's 52–0 win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 29, 2024. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
In this story:

Colorado coach Deion Sanders didn't invent the NFL-celebrity-to-college-coach-pipeline, but he might've perfected it.

Since 2023, the Hall of Fame defensive back and wide receiver has emerged—to borrow business parlance—as a legitimate disruptor in the collegiate space. His media-friendly style has won the Buffaloes legions of fans, and Colorado won nine games this year for the first time since 2016.

Now, it's legendary coach Bill Belichick's turn to walk that path. On Wednesday, Belichick was hired to revive North Carolina's flagging fortunes.

Sanders approved, as he stated on social media Thursday morning.

"Coach Bill Belichick is a (coaches') Coach to All us Coaches along with my man Coach (Nick) Saban!" Sanders wrote. "They’re game changers and they know how to move people forward. I know this is a great thing for College Football & for North Carolina. God bless u Coach, if you’re happy I am 2!"

Belichick will have his work cut out for him—the Tar Heels are reeling from a messy divorce with their greatest coach, Mack Brown. However things turns out for Belichick, the New England Patriots icon's journey will be fascinating to follow.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football