Deion Sanders Weighs in on Bill Belichick Taking North Carolina Coaching Job
Colorado coach Deion Sanders didn't invent the NFL-celebrity-to-college-coach-pipeline, but he might've perfected it.
Since 2023, the Hall of Fame defensive back and wide receiver has emerged—to borrow business parlance—as a legitimate disruptor in the collegiate space. His media-friendly style has won the Buffaloes legions of fans, and Colorado won nine games this year for the first time since 2016.
Now, it's legendary coach Bill Belichick's turn to walk that path. On Wednesday, Belichick was hired to revive North Carolina's flagging fortunes.
Sanders approved, as he stated on social media Thursday morning.
"Coach Bill Belichick is a (coaches') Coach to All us Coaches along with my man Coach (Nick) Saban!" Sanders wrote. "They’re game changers and they know how to move people forward. I know this is a great thing for College Football & for North Carolina. God bless u Coach, if you’re happy I am 2!"
Belichick will have his work cut out for him—the Tar Heels are reeling from a messy divorce with their greatest coach, Mack Brown. However things turns out for Belichick, the New England Patriots icon's journey will be fascinating to follow.