Ex-NFL Star DeSean Jackson to Take Head Coaching Job at HBCU Delaware State
Seventeen years after leaving California, longtime NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson appears to be going back to school.
Jackson is finalizing a deal to become the head coach of Delaware State's football program, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Pete Thamel of ESPN. The 38-year-old played 15 years in the NFL, ending his career in 2023 after spending time with six different teams.
The Hornets—an HBCU program in the MEAC—have not had a winning season since 2012, and went 2–10 in 2024.
Jackson's hire is the latest in a trend of former NFL players taking HBCU jobs. Colorado coach Deion Sanders spent three years at Jackson State, Eddie George has led Tennessee State since 2021, and Michael Vick was hired as Norfolk State's coach on Friday.
Over the course of his NFL career, Jackson reached three Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl ring for his stint with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.
Delaware State is scheduled to open its 2025 season on Aug. 28 against Delaware.