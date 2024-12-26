SI

Ex-NFL Star DeSean Jackson to Take Head Coaching Job at HBCU Delaware State

The longtime wide receiver is reportedly heading back to campus.

Patrick Andres

DeSean Jackson during the Raiders' 23–20 win over the Colts on Jan. 2, 2022.
DeSean Jackson during the Raiders' 23–20 win over the Colts on Jan. 2, 2022. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Seventeen years after leaving California, longtime NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson appears to be going back to school.

Jackson is finalizing a deal to become the head coach of Delaware State's football program, according to a Thursday afternoon report from Pete Thamel of ESPN. The 38-year-old played 15 years in the NFL, ending his career in 2023 after spending time with six different teams.

The Hornets—an HBCU program in the MEAC—have not had a winning season since 2012, and went 2–10 in 2024.

Jackson's hire is the latest in a trend of former NFL players taking HBCU jobs. Colorado coach Deion Sanders spent three years at Jackson State, Eddie George has led Tennessee State since 2021, and Michael Vick was hired as Norfolk State's coach on Friday.

Over the course of his NFL career, Jackson reached three Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl ring for his stint with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

Delaware State is scheduled to open its 2025 season on Aug. 28 against Delaware.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football