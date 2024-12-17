Report: Michael Vick Hired As Norfolk State's New Head Coach
Former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick is the latest star player to make the jump directly into the college head coaching ranks.
Vick has been hired to take over FCS program Norfolk State, The Virginia-Pilot reports. Vick's involvement in the search was reported on Monday. He was also involved in the search at a second FCS program—Sacramento State—according to ESPN.
Norfolk State finished its 2024 season at 4–8 with a 2–3 conference record in the MEAC. Coach Dawson Odums was fired after four seasons at a 15–30 record with the Spartans.
The Spartans hand over their program to Vick, who has never held an official coaching role at any level. He previously served as an intern early in Andy Reid's tenure with the Kansas City Chiefs, but has primarily worked in media at Fox Sports since his retirement from the NFL.
While coaching is new to Vick, he is a football icon in his native Virginia, growing up just outside of Norfolk in Newport News before becoming a national star at Virginia Tech. As a redshirt freshman, he led the Hokies to an appearance in the 2000 BCS national title game. He finished third in Heisman voting that season.
Vick would go on to become the No. 1 pick in the 2001 NFL draft. He was a four-time Pro Bowler as a member of the Falcons and Eagles.