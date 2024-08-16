SI

Disgraced Former Michigan Staffer Connor Stalions Lands High School Coaching Job

The former Michigan staffer is back coaching football after a tumultuous last 12 months.

Mike McDaniel

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh watches from the sideline beside off-field analyst Connor Stalions, right, during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium.
Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh watches from the sideline beside off-field analyst Connor Stalions, right, during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The man at the center of the University of Michigan football sign-stealing scandal is back on the sidelines.

Connor Stalions, the disgraced Michigan staffer who traveled across the country to record and steal signs from Wolverines opponents for a competitive advantage, has taken a job as a defensive coordinator at Detroit Mumford High School.

"I got the most hated man in college football right now, Connor Stalions," Mumford head coach William McMichael told David Goricki of The Detroit News. "He's my defensive coordinator."

Stalions was suspended last October after the Big Ten announced an NCAA investigation into the Michigan football program for sign-stealing. He later resigned on Nov. 3 from his role on Michigan's staff as a player personnel analyst.

While Stalions has yet to comment on the scandal publicly, he gave exclusive interviews as part of a Netflix documentary called Sign Stealer, which is set to be released on Aug. 27.

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football