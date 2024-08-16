Disgraced Former Michigan Staffer Connor Stalions Lands High School Coaching Job
The man at the center of the University of Michigan football sign-stealing scandal is back on the sidelines.
Connor Stalions, the disgraced Michigan staffer who traveled across the country to record and steal signs from Wolverines opponents for a competitive advantage, has taken a job as a defensive coordinator at Detroit Mumford High School.
"I got the most hated man in college football right now, Connor Stalions," Mumford head coach William McMichael told David Goricki of The Detroit News. "He's my defensive coordinator."
Stalions was suspended last October after the Big Ten announced an NCAA investigation into the Michigan football program for sign-stealing. He later resigned on Nov. 3 from his role on Michigan's staff as a player personnel analyst.
While Stalions has yet to comment on the scandal publicly, he gave exclusive interviews as part of a Netflix documentary called Sign Stealer, which is set to be released on Aug. 27.