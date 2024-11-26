Duke’s Maalik Murphy Had Funny Reason for Using NSFW TD Celebration vs. Virginia Tech
Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy wowed the college football world on Saturday when he completed an 86-yard touchdown pass on the team's first play of the game vs. Virginia Tech. However, fans were equally as shocked when Murphy threw up two middle fingers to celebrate the touchdown.
Some were confused why Murphy would give a double bird to his home crowd. But apparently he wasn't flashing his fingers at his "haters"; instead, it was directed solely towards Duke offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer. The celebration stemmed from some banter between Murphy and Brewer during practice the week leading up to the matchup.
"There was a practice in the middle of last week when we [were] throwing post after post after post, and we weren't completing them," Duke coach Manny Diaz said to reporters on Monday. "And it was again and again and again and again. And at the end of that, there was a remark made in jest that, 'If you throw a post for a touchdown in the game, then you can flick me off,' from Coach Brewer."
Despite the celebration being an inside joke of sorts between Murphy and Brewer, Diaz said the quarterback is expected to be disciplined internally for this "unacceptable" behavior.
"Some things you say on the field when you're coaching obviously isn't meant to be taken literally when you're trying to get after somebody in that world," Brewer said.
Duke beat Virginia Tech 31–28 in the ACC contest. Murphy completed 17-of-35 passes for 332 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.