SI

First Look at EA College Football 26 Cover, Including Deluxe Version

EA Sports 'College Football 26' will be released this summer. Here's the first look at the cover, featuring Alabama's Ryan Williams and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith.

Mike McDaniel

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith have been named cover athletes for EA Sports 'College Football 26.'
Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith have been named cover athletes for EA Sports 'College Football 26.' / EA Sports
In this story:

EA Sports announced Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith as cover athletes for College Football 26, which is set to be released this summer.

This is the second edition of the video game since its return last summer following nearly a decade hiatus.

The brand couldn't have picked two bigger stars in college football to grace the cover of the video game this summer. Smith was named a consensus First-Team All-American and All-Big Ten as he helped Ohio State win the national championship. Williams was named a freshman All-American and All-SEC after breaking onto the scene alongside Smith as two of the best receivers in the country.

EA Sports released photos of the two covers of the video game. The standard version of the game will have Smith and Williams as the cover athletes.

Ryan Williams, Alabama Crimson Tide; Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes
Alabama's Ryan Williams and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith have been named cover athletes for EA Sports 'College Football 26.' / EA Sports

The deluxe version will have Williams and Smith front-and-center, along with many figures key to college football, including Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and former USC star and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush.

Ryan Williams, Alabama Crimson Tide; Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State Buckeyes
Alabama's Ryan Williams and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith are front-and-center on the deluxe edition cover of EA Sports 'College Football 26.' / EA Sports

College Football 26 launches worldwide on July 10 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football