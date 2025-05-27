First Look at EA College Football 26 Cover, Including Deluxe Version
EA Sports announced Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams and Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith as cover athletes for College Football 26, which is set to be released this summer.
This is the second edition of the video game since its return last summer following nearly a decade hiatus.
The brand couldn't have picked two bigger stars in college football to grace the cover of the video game this summer. Smith was named a consensus First-Team All-American and All-Big Ten as he helped Ohio State win the national championship. Williams was named a freshman All-American and All-SEC after breaking onto the scene alongside Smith as two of the best receivers in the country.
EA Sports released photos of the two covers of the video game. The standard version of the game will have Smith and Williams as the cover athletes.
The deluxe version will have Williams and Smith front-and-center, along with many figures key to college football, including Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman, Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and former USC star and Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush.
College Football 26 launches worldwide on July 10 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.