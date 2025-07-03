EA's College Football 26 Will Let You 'Hat Fake' When Committing to a School in Road to Glory Mode
One of the many famous "hat fakes" in college football commitment came from phenom Travis Hunter, who—after donning both a Georgia and a Florida State cap—quickly threw them off and decided to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State.
The moment went mega-viral across social media and has since motivated an avalanche of prospects to the same. Now? Fans can get in on the fun, too.
In the upcoming video game College Football 26—EA Sports's second version of the revived product—there will be a hat selection ceremony to begin Road to Glory mode. During said ceremony, you'll apparently be able to choose three options when picking your school: "Commit", "Remove Hat", or "Fake Pick". Here's a look at the feature, per a video posted by @QJBeat on X (formerly Twitter):
A fun and harmless feature to College Football's most famous gameplay mode.
With Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams on the cover, CFB26 will be released worldwide on Thursday, July 10.