EA Sports Predicts New National Champion in 'College Football 26' Video Game Sim
College football season is officially back in full swing this weekend, as Week 1 provides fans with hundreds of games across all levels of the sport over the next five days.
Week Zero a week ago provided college football fans with a nice appetizer for the weeks ahead, but the real fun starts Thursday night with 17 games across the FBS.
The official return of college football means that preseason prediction season is coming to an end, but not before EA Sports threw their hat in the ring with their best guess of this year's national champion. Of course, the company used College Football 26 to make their prediction, and after a full simulation of the 2025 college football season, EA Sports has predicted that the Texas Longhorns will win the national championship.
Texas has plenty of hype surrounding it this season. An AP preseason No. 1 ranking and a legacy quarterback in Arch Manning has done plenty to fuel the hype train heading into the new season.
The Longhorns head to Columbus to take on No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday at Noon ET in the biggest game of opening weekend.