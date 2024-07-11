EA Sports Releases Top 8-Rated Quarterbacks in 'College Football 25'
EA Sports unveiled its highly anticipated list of the top-100 players that will be featured in its College Football 25 video game, which is set to release next week.
Michigan cornerback Will Johnson is the top-ranked player of the game at 96 overall, followed by LSU left tackle Will Campbell (96 overall) and Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (96). Liberty running back Quinton Cooley rounds out the top 100 at 90 overall.
EA Sports gave each player an overall rating and released five additional base ratings—speed, acceleration, strength, awareness and jumping. There were eight quarterbacks featured on the top-100 with four reigning in the SEC, two competing in the Big 12 and one apiece playing in the Big Ten and Conference USA.
Without further ado, here's the top-rated quarterbacks in College Football 25:
8. Kaidon Salter, Liberty (90 overall)
The reigning Conference USA MVP is back at Liberty for his second season as the Flames' full-time starter. In 2023, Salter threw for 2,876 yards and rushed for 1,089 yards, steering Liberty to a 13–1 record and a Fiesta Bowl appearance.
Among the eight quarterbacks ranked in the top-100 players, Salter has the best jumping rating at 90 overall. Prepare to mash that triangle button to hurdle defenders with Salter in College Football 25.
7. Jalon Daniels, Kansas (90 overall)
Daniels was named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year last summer, but a back injury limited him to three games. He's been must-see TV when healthy, however, throwing 31 touchdowns and rushing for another 13 scores in 25 career games in Lawrence.
Fortunately, injury sliders can be turned off in the video game. And hopefully Daniels stays healthy in 2024 to show all of college football what he's capable of.
6. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss (90 overall)
Boasting what is perhaps the most fitting last name for a quarterback in college football, Dart is coming off the best year in his career when he threw for 3,364 yards, 23 touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games for Ole Miss.
The Rebels will go as far in 2024 as Dart can take them. That goes for the video game version of Dart, as well.
5. Jalen Milroe, Alabama (90 overall)
In his first season as the full-time starter under center in Tuscaloosa, Milroe threw for 2,834 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's expected to take another leap in Year 2 under new coach Kalen DeBoer.
Milroe is the highest-rated athlete of all the top eight quarterbacks in the video game, earning the best marks in speed (91), acceleration (93) and strength (75).
4. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon (92 overall)
After three years at UCF and two at Oklahoma, Gabriel transferred to Oregon for his final season of eligibility to take the reins from Bo Nix under coach Dan Lanning.
EA Sports gave Gabriel the best score among quarterbacks in awareness (99 overall). Gabriel is one of two players in the entire game to earn a 99 rating in awareness, joining Old Dominion linebacker Jason Henderson.
3. Quinn Ewers, Texas (92 overall)
Ewers opted to return to Texas for a third year after leading the Longhorns to their first College Football Playoff appearance last season. In 2023, he threw for 3,479 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions—good for a 158.6 passer rating.
Ewers is one of the game's three cover athletes along with Colorado two-way player Travis Hunter and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards. And yes, Ewers's backup quarterback Arch Manning will be featured in the video game after initially declining the invitation. There's no word if his uncle's famous "Omaha!" indicator will join Manning at the line of scrimmage in College Football 25.
2. Carson Beck, Georgia (93 overall)
Beck is determined to lead Georgia back to the College Football Playoff after narrowly missing out last year for the first time since 2020. In 14 games as a junior, Beck led the SEC with 3,941 passing yards while throwing 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Beck is the third-highest rated Georgia player in the video game, trailing safety Malaki Starks (95 overall) and right guard Tate Ratledge (95).
1. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado (93 overall)
The top-ranked quarterback in College Football 25? Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders, after passing for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns in 11 games last season, was rated 93 overall, with a 98 awareness rating and an 85 in acceleration. College Football 25 also includes Sanders's signature "show the ice" celebration, something that can only be done in the video game when playing as the Buffaloes. And rightfully so.