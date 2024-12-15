'Eagles' Chants Interrupt Bill Belichick's First Speech to UNC Students at Hoops Game
Bill Belichick was introduced as the new head coach of the North Carolina football program this week. However, at this university, nothing is really official until you get introduced at a basketball game.
On Saturday, it was Belichick's time to take part in that tradition as he was introduced to the UNC student body at halftime of a game against La Salle, decked out in a Tar Heel blue suit.
Belichick took a moment to speak to the fans in attendance and his speech was marred with an "EAGLES" chant that rained down from the rafters. It was likely the work of the Philadelphia-based La Salle fans in attendance, who were certainly eager to remind the longtime New England Patriots head coach of one of his most painful losses.
Such is the nature of hiring a coach with as decorated a history as Belichick. There is going to be a lot that opposing fans can work with. An Eagles chant is probably on the nicer side of the spectrum when it comes to things Belichick will hear from the student sections.
If it didn't feel real before, it should now. Belichick secured his first transfer, talked to UNC students, got heckled about a Super Bowl loss, and watched UNC beat La Salle all in one day. He's officially in the college game.