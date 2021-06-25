LSU's Ed Orgeron Added as Defendant in Title IX Lawsuit

Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron Added as Defendant in Title IX Lawsuit

Author:
Publish date:
Nov 21, 2020; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The LSU scandal continues as the university faces a Title IX lawsuit, and head football coach Ed Orgeron has been added as a defendant as well as his L.L.C., “O” THE ROSY FINCH BOYZ, LLC. 

The filing alleges the coach knew about and failed to report the alleged rape of a student by former running back Derrius Guice, who recently had four misdemeanor charges dropped. Those charges stemmed from accusations of domestic violence

The amended lawsuit, which was first filed in April by victims who accuse LSU of failing to properly investigate sexual misconduct allegations, added more detail and allegations against Guice. Ashlyn Robertson, a former student, accused the former football star of raping her when she was unconscious after attending her party. She alleges that he harassed her for “spreading rumors” and told her he had “a gun with (her) name on it.”

Robertson later dated a football player, and per the lawsuit, the boyfriend told Orgeron about the assault. 

"Orgeron responded by telling Robertson’s boyfriend to not be upset because 'everybody’s girlfriend sleeps with other people,'" the lawsuit reads.

In August 2020, USA Today reported that two women came forward accusing Guice of raping them at the school when he was a freshman. Orgeron issued a statement at the time denying the quote above from the lawsuit and "credibly denied" being told about the incident, per the Husch Blackwell investigation. The law firm could not get in touch with the former player who allegedly had this conversation with the football coach. 

Three more women have come forward in the sexual misconduct lawsuit against the university. 

Coleman: Woman Testifies Ed Orgeron Knew Derrius Guice Sexually Harassed Her

But, these aren't the only allegations involving Guice and Orgeron. In March, a 74-year-old who worked part-time security at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, testified before the Louisiana Senate Select Committee on Women and Children, saying that the football coach knew that Guice sexually harassed at least one woman and lied about it.

During her testimony, Gloria Scott recalled when the then-LSU player and his friends approached her at her post outside Elevator 8 in Bunker G in 2017.

“I like to f--- women like you, you older women, because y'all know y'all like us young men to f--- y'all,” Scott said Guice told her. “And, you know you want this body.”

Guice allegedly continued to sexually harass the then 70-year-old, making vulgar comments and rubbing his body up and down from his chest to his genitals, according to USA Today.

Scott told lawmakers that she tried to report the incident to LSU athletic department administrators, the school’s student accountability director and directly to Orgeron. However, the school didn't take action.

Orgeron allegedly later called Scott to ask her to forgive Guice, calling him a "troubled child." The head coach continued, telling her that the player was "just kidding."

After Scott’s testimony, LSU issued a statement in response:

“As detailed in the Husch Blackwell report, Coach Orgeron never had any direct communications with the complainant. He has and will continue to follow university protocols regarding reporting.”

Orgeron released a statement in lieu of testifying in April. The coach said the running back's alleged sexual harassment is "utterly unacceptable." However, he denied ever speaking to Scott.

The committee is holding hearings on LSU’s failure to comply with Title IX requirements to report and investigate incidents of sexual misconduct after the school released the Husch Blackwell report in March. 

The ongoing Title IX scandal includes allegations over several years, and eventually led former football coach Les Miles to "mutually" part ways with Kansas following the release of LSU's 2013 sexual harassment investigation

The school's decision comes after the Husch Blackwell report detailed the failure of the athletic program to properly report sexual misconduct and abuse cases. 

On April 6, the U.S. Department of Education launched its second investigation of the program's mishandling of cases. And, the school is expected to ban Guice and plans to remove his stats from the program's record books, a university spokesperson told ESPN.

More on LSU Title IX Scandal:

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 5, 2020; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron watches warm ups prior to kickoff against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Tiger Stadium.
College Football

LSU's Ed Orgeron Added as Defendant in Title IX Lawsuit

The lawsuit accuses Orgeron of not reporting the alleged rape by former running back Derrius Guice even though the football coach was allegedly told about it.

Marquise Goodwin
NFL

Bears WR Marquise Goodwin Fails to Qualify for Olympics

Chicago Bears wideout Marquise Goodwin failed to qualify for the finals in the long jump at the U.S. Olympic Trials, finishing 19th out of 24 participants.

aaron nola
MLB

Nola Ties MLB Record With 10 Straight Strikeouts vs. Mets

Nola got his first 10 outs of Friday's game via the strikeout, tying the all-time record held by Mets legend Tom Seaver.

jaylen waddle
NFL

Dolphins' Waddle, Baker Deliver Water After Condo Collapse

Jaylen Waddle, Jerome Baker delivered water to the reunification center where displaced residents, families of those missing in the condo collapse are staying.

Jun 16, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; (Editor s note: original photo converted to black and white) Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) warms up before Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

'Be Where Your Feet Are,' Says Scott O’Neil

76ers' CEO joins the pod to discuss the franchise's future.

reggie-miller-analyst
NBA

Villain to Villain: Trae Young Has Caught the Attention of Reggie Miller

The Hall of Famer and TNT analyst talks NBA playoffs and being a villain.

Novak Djokovic (SRB) reacts during his match against Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) in the Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tennis

2021 Wimbledon Men’s Seed Report

Predictions, dark horses to watch and key first-round matchups.

college-baseball-pitcher-bone-marrow-transplant.jpg
College Baseball

NC State, Vandy CWS Game Delayed Due to COVID-19 Issues

COVID-19 issues among NC State's players delayed the start of Friday's game.