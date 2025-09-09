Electric Video of USF’s Game-Winner, Celebration vs. Florida Was Shot on Nintendo DS
South Florida took down then-No. 13 Florida in epic fashion on Saturday night. Down by one and pinned at their own 13-yard line with just over two minutes to go, quarterback Byrum Brown marched his offense down the field and set up kicker Nico Gramatica—yes, the son of Martin—for a chip shot 20-yard field goal, which he nailed just as time expired.
It was a gutsy road win that understandably had the Bulls fired up as they took down the Gators on their home turf. To make it even better? What looked to be team staffer caught both the kick and the team's celebration on video—shot not on a phone, but a Nintendo DS.
Check it out here:
Electric.
Now ranked No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, USF is headed even further south this weekend to take on the No. 5-ranked Hurricanes in Miami.
Here's to hoping we get some more grainy, yet incredible, DS footage
More College Football on Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.