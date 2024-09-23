Eli Manning Has Funny Two-Word Response to Stat From Arch Manning's First Start
Texas quarterback Arch Manning made his first collegiate start on Saturday, crushing UL Monroe 51–3 in the process.
The young Manning finished the game with 258 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Not too bad for a first start.
However, in terms of a first impression in college football, his uncle Eli Manning has him beat. The former New York Giants quarterback wanted to let everyone know that.
SEC Network posted a statistical graphic comparing all the first collegiate starts from the Manning family, from Archie, Peyton, Eli and Arch. Eli had the best first outing, finishing his start in 2001 at Ole Miss with 271 yards and five touchdowns in a 49–14 victory over Murray State.
Uncle Manning had the perfect two-word tweet when posting this graphic: "I win!"
In terms of stats, though, the Texas quarterback had the second-best start in comparison to his family members. At Tennessee in 1994, Peyton threw for 79 yards and zero touchdowns. Manning's grandfather Archie threw 116 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during his first start at Ole Miss in 1968.
The young Manning is currently starting for the No. 1 Longhorns while Quinn Ewers recovers from an abdominal strain.