Eric Bieniemy Fired by UCLA After One Season As Offensive Coordinator
The UCLA Bruins have fired offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo.
The former Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator joined UCLA under first-year head coach Deshaun Foster to coordinate the Bruins offense in their first year in the Big Ten conference. Overall, the Bruins improved as a team as the season went along, but offensively it was a struggle all year.
UCLA ranked 117th nationally in total offense and averaged just 5.4 yards per play while scoring 18.4 points per contest. The Bruins went 5-7 overall and 3-6 in Big Ten play.
Bieniemy's career trajectory has gone a bit sideways since he left the Chiefs. For years, he was considered to be a candidate for an NFL head coaching job, but after heading to the Commanders to run the offense under lame duck head coach Ron Rivera, Bieniemy found himself looking for a job last offseason, and jumped at the opportunity to call his offense at the college level.
Perhaps he will get another opportunity elsewhere, but Foster wasted no time in moving on from the 55-year-old Bieniemy after one season at the helm.