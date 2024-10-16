ESPN Analyst Explains Biggest Obstacle Facing Ohio State's Playoff Hopes
Following Ohio State's narrow 32-31 loss on the road to Oregon last Saturday, the Buckeyes still have all of their goals left in front of them.
After all, there are worst things than losing by a point on the road to a top five opponent, especially in the new 12-team College Football Playoff era.
However, the Buckeyes will need to continue to win games, beginning with their home date with Nebraska coming out of the bye week on Oct. 26. Ohio State also has ranked games against Penn State in Happy Valley on Nov. 2 and at home against Indiana and Michigan to close out the season in late November.
So Ohio State has plenty of time to right the wrongs of the one-point road loss to Oregon, but if the Buckeyes drop another game, ESPN's Heather Dinich believes that the team's non-conference schedule could come under the microscope by the committee at season's end.
"[The loss to Oregon] put tremendous pressure on Ohio State to win at Penn State in November. Here's why. Obviously Ohio State can and wants to win the Big Ten title. But if they don't and they're competing for one of those at-large bids, if you're a two-loss team, that's OK, but you still need statement wins," Dinich began. "If they don't beat Penn State, they better hope that Indiana and Michigan are still ranked by the committee on selection day because that non-conference lineup for the Buckeyes - Akron, Western Michigan and Marshall - I promise you, it will go under the microscope in that committee meeting room."
Despite some questions about Ryan Day's ability to close out a big game, Ohio State remains squarely in both the Big Ten and national title conversation. But their work is far from finished when it comes to making those aspirations reality.