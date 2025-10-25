SI

ESPN Mics Caught Lane Kiffin Playfully Chirping Oklahoma Player After Ole Miss Win

Kiffin couldn't resist getting in the last word with an Oklahoma defender.

Tim Capurso

Kiffin exchanged words with Oklahoma defensive lineman David Stone after the Rebels' win Saturday.
Kiffin exchanged words with Oklahoma defensive lineman David Stone after the Rebels' win Saturday. / Screengrab Twitter @SportsCenter
Lane Kiffin is one of one.

Kiffin is unique as a football coach in that he is just as likely to orchestrate a top-scoring offense as he is to perpetually live on X (formerly Twitter). Kiffin is infamously known for his trolling on the app, but that doesn't mean he doesn't keep that same energy in real life.

After Mississippi's huge, 34–26 conference win at Oklahoma, Kiffin couldn't resist getting the last word in with a Sooners defender in a back-and-forth that was seemingly going on all game.

"You're quieter now," Kiffin could be heard saying to Oklahoma defensive lineman David Stone. "You're a little quieter than before."

When asked if he was getting into it with Sooners players, Kiffin happily confirmed and explained why he was doing so.

"This guy yelled at me, like, during the game five times about how great they were and we can't score on them," Kiffin said.

To Kiffin's ultimate point, the Rebels had no such trouble moving the ball against Oklahoma, as the Ole Miss offense tallied 415 total yards, 21 first downs and held the ball for over 11 more minutes than the Sooners did en route to putting 34 points up on the scoreboard.

It's no wonder that Kiffin was in a trash-talking kind of mood after a huge SEC win in a battle of top 15 teams.

Tim Capurso
