Ex-LSU Player's Dad Says Son Hasn't Heard From Brian Kelly Since 2023 Brain Surgery
In 2023, the college football career of LSU safety Greg Brooks Jr. came to an abrupt end when he was diagnosed with brain cancer.
However, the former Tiger's family believes LSU was negligent in its handling of Brooks's disease—and has sued the school along those lines. On Tuesday, Brooks and his father—Greg Brooks Sr.—opened up about the safety's illness on Good Morning America.
Among a number of eyebrow-raising claims, Brooks Sr. told Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan that Tigers coach Brian Kelly has not reached out to his son since his diagnosis in Oct. '23.
"My son almost lost his life. Coach, where were you?" Brooks Sr. said. "Forget about football. Pick up the phone and say you love the kid, man."
The lawsuit accused Louisiana State University of negligence, along with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, La. Neither party offered formal comment to ABC on the lawsuit.
The Brooks family said that 39 days lapsed between Brooks Jr. reporting his symptoms and the team making an appointment with a neurologist—and that when Brooks Jr. underwent surgery, he suffered multiple strokes at the hands of a surgeon who his family's lawsuit characterized as "not qualified to do this particular surgery."
"He's at LSU, one of the best colleges in the United States. Would I have ever thought that his best interests wouldn't be at heart? No," Brooks Sr. said.