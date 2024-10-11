Former LSU Football Player Greg Brooks Files Lawsuit Against School for Negligence
Former LSU Tigers safety Greg Brooks is suing the university and its affiliated medical center for negligence following an operation for a brain tumor that was discovered last fall, according to a report from Ross Dellenger of Yahoo.
Brooks, whose football career ended after surgery was conducted to remove the brain tumor, has accused the coaching staff of inaction and has accused the trainers of misdiagnosis of his ailment. He has also sued the team surgeon who operated on him as part of this lawsuit.
According to court filings obtained by Dellenger at Yahoo, Brooks stated that he is suffering from "catastrophic neurological injuries" and is "permanently disabled" from the brain surgery conducted by Dr. Brandon Gaynor at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. Brooks stated that he suffered "multiple strokes" following the surgery that Brooks alleges is from acts of medical malpractice.
As for the allegations against the LSU coaching staff, Brooks stated that the coaches encouraged Brooks to play while ill and threatened taking his starting job away if he did not suit up. Brooks also alleged that the LSU team trainers did not appropriately diagnose the brain tumor and refused for weeks to recommend him to a neurological specialist.
Additionally, the lawsuit stated that Brooks will "likely need care for the rest of his life" due to his paralysis. He was diagnosed with posterior fossa syndrome, which is a condition that impacts speech, motor skills and behavior. Brooks alleges that the development of the syndrome is a "direct result of the neurosurgeons' malpractice."
Brooks played in 50 games throughout his career with Arkansas and LSU. In those games, he made 93 total tackles and six interceptions.