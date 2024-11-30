Fans Blast College Football Overtime Rules After Eight-OT Georgia-Georgia Tech Battle
Georgia needed eight overtimes to survive an upset scare against Georgia Tech and keep their College Football Playoff chances alive. While the thriller at Sanford Stadium provided great cinema, it also brought college football's overtime rules into question.
In the first overtime period, each team gets a possession at the opponent's 25-yard line. If the game is still tied, another period is played with the same parameters. However, if the game is still tied after two overtimes, we have a "2-point conversion-off" where both teams alternate 2-point conversion attempts to determine a winner.
The process is certainly fun, but it's probably not the best way to end a football game. The ending of the 44-42 Georgia marathon win over Georgia Tech brought the validity of college football's overtime rules front and center:
The Bulldogs have secured a spot in the SEC Championship game on Dec. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia is set to battle the winner of Saturday's matchup between Texas and Texas A&M. The heartbreaking loss dropped the Yellow Jackets to 7-5 as they now await to see where they will head for their bowl game.