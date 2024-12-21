College Football Fans Loved Florida's Perfectly Chaotic Fumble Touchdown in Gasparilla Bowl
Earlier this season, it seemed like nothing could go right for Billy Napier's Florida Gators. Facing the toughest schedule in the country, the Gators rebounded from a 4–5 start that had their coach on the hot seat by beating ranked LSU and Ole Miss teams and rival Florida State to reach the Gasparilla Bowl.
By the time their postseason date with Tulane rolled around Friday, the Gators' luck had turned in a big way.
The bowl got off to a sluggish start with Florida converting on two first-half field goals to take a 6–0 lead into the break. The Gators broke things open in the second half, thanks in large part to a wild touchdown run by freshman running back KD Daniels off of a fumble on the snap by quarterback DJ Lagway. Florida's young star quarterback fumbled while attempted a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1, but Daniels picked up the loose ball and took advantage of the chaos it caused, darting to the left to find open field ahead.
The score put the game well out of range for the struggling Tulane offense. Florida would go on to win 33–8, a finish that included a first-down carry for the sport's biggest defensive lineman and a touchdown by the walk-on son of a U.S. senator.
The win puts a bow on what wound up being a solid 8–5 campaign for the Gators, who can now move into the offseason with Napier's seat cooled down a bit and a young program-defining quarterback in Lagway ready to take a sophomore leap.