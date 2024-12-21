Desmond Watson, Florida's 449-Pound DL, Hits Heisman Pose After First Career Carry
Travis Hunter isn't the only two-way star in college football anymore.
In Florida's win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl, the Gators handed the ball off to 449-pound defensive tackle Desmond Watson. Facing a short-yardage situation with a 26–0 lead late in the fourth quarter, Watson saw the first carry in the final game of his college football career. The heaviest player in college football, Watson did not blow his opportunity. He took the ball up the middle, securing the first down for Florida.
After securing the first down, Watson celebrated by hilariously hitting the Heisman Trophy pose.
"It was big," Watson told ESPN's Jesse Simmons of his first career carry, which officially went for one yard. "Since I've been here, everybody on Twitter has been begging for me to get the ball and I think it was a great way to end my career as a Florida Gator."
Watson made another impressive play earlier in the game. During the first quarter, when Florida had just a 3–0 lead, Tulane faced a third-and-1 on Florida's side of the field. Tulane quarterback Ty Thompson took the football and rushed the middle, but was picked up by Watson, who lifted him off the ground and took him away from the first-down marker.
Watson finished the game with one tackle, one carry, and the first bowl game win of his career.