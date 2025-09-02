Fans Loved Marcus Freeman's Fiery Speech to Players After Notre Dame's Loss to Miami
Although Notre Dame came close to winning its thrilling opening game vs. Miami on Sunday night, that honor ultimately went to the Canes, who sealed the deal on a 47-yard go-ahead field goal with 1:04 left on the clock. But Irish head coach Marcus Freeman wisely did not hit the panic button immediately after; instead, he noted that, for his squad, the "effort was there," a message he continued into the locker room.
In a video shared by ND's social media team, Freeman is heard delivering a fiery and inspiring postgame speech to a rapt audience of players. In our opinion, it's good enough to motivate really anyone listening, player or not, and it seems like the internet is also in agreement.
“I don’t care if you didn’t play a snap or you played every down. I don’t care if you're a coordinator, if you’re a position coach, or if you're a [graduate assistant], it doesn’t matter. Everybody points the finger at themselves and say, ‘What could we have done to make sure that we achieved the outcome that we want?’ And that’s what we’ll do, right? Stay together.
“We got the best leadership. And this is when leadership has to show, right? Keep us together. We gotta go to work. I’m not saying continue to do the same. We gotta find different ways and better ways of doing it. We can’t beat Notre Dame. And we know there was plays in that game where we beat Notre Dame.
“Credit to them. It’s a good team, top 10 battle. We lost by three. Okay, we lost by three. The first game of the season, right? We got a good ball team. I sat there and watched—I said, ‘Okay, we had to go through a little bit of the bumps in the road, but we got a good ball team, but we gotta get back to work.’ Right? This taste of pain, it hurts. The embarrassment. Okay. We gotta use this as we go back to work. We’re gonna go back to work, right? Stay together, man.”
The Fighting Irish will get another chance at a W when they host Texas A&M on Sept. 13.