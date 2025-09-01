Michael Irvin Was Going Nuts on the Sideline After Miami's Narrow Win vs. Notre Dame
The No. 10 Miami Hurricanes took care of business on Sunday night to open up their 2025 season, narrowly coming away with a 27-24 victory over the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. It was the U's first top-10 win since 2017, and understandably had their fans fired up.
That, of course, includes Michael Irvin. The Hall of Fame wide receiver—who has become a mainstay on the Canes' sideline over the last several years, cheering on his alma mater—was caught on video Sunday night going absolutely nuts as Miami clinched the win.
Check it out, via CBS4's Mike Cugno:
What a celebration.
Irvin, who still holds the school record for most career touchdowns with 26, had a front row seat as the Hurricanes' wide receiver corps went off against the Irish. Not only did true freshman pass catcher Malachi Toney pace the team in both receptions (six) and yards (82), but transfer CJ Daniels hauled in a Catch of the Year candidate for a touchdown just before halftime, further helping Miami to victory.
The Hurricanes welcome the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats to Miami's Hard Rock Stadium next Saturday night. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.