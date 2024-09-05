Fans Are Obsessed With FIU's Incredible Giveaway for First Game at Pitbull Stadium
No matter if Florida International wins or loses Saturday night, those in attendance will be heading home with quite the keepsake from the first game at the renamed Pitbull Stadium.
After Bally Sports reporter Will Manso got a sneak peek at the Panthers' giveaway, he broke the news to the internet Tuesday night that FIU fans will be receiving a commemorative pin featuring Pitbull standing in front of the stadium.
An instant classic, just like his songs "Fireball" and "Give Me Everything."
College football fans were big supporters of the Pitbull-themed giveaway:
Pitbull, the 43-year-old rapper from Miami, made history in August when he bought the naming rights to FIU's football stadium for an estimated $6 million over five years. Unsurprisingly, Pitbull is the first musician to do so for a college football stadium.
FIU, in the program's third season with coach Mike MacIntyre, opened the 2024 campaign last week with a 31–7 loss to Indiana on the road. They will host Central Michigan in Week 2, visit Florida Atlantic in Week 3 and battle Monmouth in Week 4 before opening Conference USA play against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 28.