Fernando Mendoza Shared Powerful Message for His Mom After Winning Heisman Trophy
Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is the 2025 Heisman Trophy winner. As we all learned following the Big Ten championship game, any time he gets in front of a microphone, we have to listen.
That was no different for his Heisman speech as he thanked everybody who helped him through his journey during the emotional moment. Mendoza’s mom, Elsa, penned an incredible letter to her son in The Players’ Tribune ahead of the Heisman ceremony. Elsa has multiple sclerosis and in the letter, she thanked Fernando for making her feel seen, not treating her any differently and most of all, his ability to continue making her feel like herself.
Elsa’s emotional letter to Fernando quickly took steam across the internet, tugging at heart strings across the nation. Once the Indiana quarterback officially became a Heisman winner, his message for his mom was everything and more.
“Mami, this is your trophy as much as mine,” he said while choking up in his acceptance speech. “You’ve always been my biggest fan. You’re my light, you’re my why, you’re my biggest supporter. Your sacrifices, courage and love have been my first playbook and the playbook I will carry by my side through my entire life.
“You taught me that toughness doesn’t need to be loud, it can be quiet and strong. It’s choosing hope, it’s believing in yourself when the world doesn’t give you much reason to. Together, you and I are rewriting what people think is possible. I love you.”
Mendoza won the Heisman by a landslide, receiving 643 first-place votes. Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia was next closest, with 189 first-place votes. Next ahead for Mendoza and the Hoosiers is the College Football Playoff, where they await the winner between No. 8 Oklahoma and No. 9 Alabama as the No. 1 seed.
His stop in New York City went as expected, capped with a genuine speech that showed the world who he was even further. His shoutout to his No. 1 supporter was incredibly sweet and emotional, providing hope to anyone that hears his message.