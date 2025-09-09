Florida DT Apologizes for Spitting on Player in Viral Moment During Loss to USF
Florida defensive lineman Brendan Bett apologized for spitting on his opponent during his team's loss to South Florida last Saturday.
Bett spit in the face of USF offensive lineman Cole Skinner during the fourth quarter of the game with roughly two minutes left to play. Bett received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and was ejected from the game, and South Florida, who picked up 15 free yards thanks to the penalty, went on to convert a game-winning field goal to upset the No. 13 Gators, 18-16.
In the wake of his spitting incident, Bett took to social media to apologize for his "terrible mistake."
"I want to sincerely apologize for my actions in the game this past Saturday. I let down my teammates, coaches, family and all of Gator Nation," Bett wrote in an Instagram post. "Our coaches always instill in us the value of sportsmanship and I crossed the line. I also want to apologize to South Florida. That's not the person or player I strive to be. I made a terrible mistake and it won't happen again.
"To Cole Skinner #56: There is no excuse for my actions. I'm truly sorry to both you and your family."
Hopefully, Bett can learn from this moment and keep himself in check moving forward. The Gators will take on No. 3 LSU on the road on Saturday.