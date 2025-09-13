Florida, LSU Players Had to Be Separated After Dustup Ahead of Game at Tiger Stadium
Angry Tigers and Gators came face-to-face in Baton Rouge on Saturday.
As the Florida and LSU football programs warmed up on the field before an SEC clash, tempers apparently flared, as the two teams met at midfield for a not-so-friendly pow wow. It's unclear what sparked the dustup, but players were held back from each other in the massive scrum.
Then, with tensions already heightened, the Gators opted to walk past the LSU student section at Tiger Stadium—and the Tigers players were not a fan of that idea.
The second scuffle resulted in a flag being thrown by an official before the game even started! The Gators scored a big upset win over the Tigers last year—and LSU enters the game once again as the favorite.
Needless to say, the contest figures to be an emotionally-charged one. Florida and LSU will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.