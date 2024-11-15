Florida QB DJ Lagway to Start on Saturday vs. LSU
Florida Gators star freshman quarterback DJ Lagway is set to return to the starting lineup on Saturday when the program hosts No. 21 LSU in Gainesville, Gators head coach Billy Napier announced on Thursday night.
Lagway, who took over as the team's starter after senior Graham Mertz tore his ACL in October, missed last Saturday's blowout loss to Texas due to a hamstring injury that he suffered two weeks ago vs. Georgia.
Lagway's return to the lineup is certainly welcomed for the Gators, as the offense has improved since the freshman took over under center as the full-time starter.
In eight games this season, Lagway has completed 56-of-92 passes for 1,071 yards and six touchdowns to five interceptions. He has also rushed for 114 yards on the ground.
Florida and LSU kick-off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.