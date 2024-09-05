Florida State's Band Explains Why 'War Chant' is No Longer Played on Third Downs
Florida State's marching band, the "Marching Chiefs" did not play the school's iconic third down War Chant in Monday night's 28-13 home loss to Boston College, and will not be playing it moving forward in other home games this season, the band announced on social media.
"The Marching Chiefs and the Athletic Department have enjoyed a relationship of mutual respect for decades," the statement began. "We regularly meet with our colleagues in athletics to discuss all aspects of the game day experience. Our mutual goal, as it always has been, is to help the team on the field, and provide the best environment in college football for the fans. This continues to this day."
"The Marching Chiefs agreed in 2023 with the football team's request to introduce new music during third down. We believe this was a reasonable request."
Florida State's War Chant has been a staple of Seminoles football for decades, and has provided for plenty of intimidating environments for opposing teams entering Doak Campbell Stadium over the years.
On third down against Boston College, club-like music was used in lieu of the War Chant, and it appears that will continue to be the case moving forward.
Florida State is idle in Week 2 before taking on Memphis at home in Tallahassee in Week 3 on Saturday, Sept. 14.