SI

Florida State Cornerback Charles Lester III Arrested

The redshirt freshman defensive back was charged with DUI. The news was first reported by On3.

Mike McDaniel

Florida State redshirt freshman defensive back Charles Lester III was charged with DUI.
Florida State redshirt freshman defensive back Charles Lester III was charged with DUI. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Florida State Seminoles redshirt freshman cornerback Charles Lester III has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to Manatee County Police records.

The news was first reported by Nick Kosko of On3.

Per the court records, Lester was in violation of state statute 316.193-2b2, which is driving under the influence of alcohol, chemical substances, or controlled substances.

Lester was released after posting $500 bail.

Lester appeared in four games this past season as a true freshman, allowing him to preserve his redshirt. He tabbed three tackles and a pass breakup.

More of the Latest Around College Football

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Football