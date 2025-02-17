Florida State Cornerback Charles Lester III Arrested
The redshirt freshman defensive back was charged with DUI. The news was first reported by On3.
In this story:
Florida State Seminoles redshirt freshman cornerback Charles Lester III has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to Manatee County Police records.
The news was first reported by Nick Kosko of On3.
Per the court records, Lester was in violation of state statute 316.193-2b2, which is driving under the influence of alcohol, chemical substances, or controlled substances.
Lester was released after posting $500 bail.
Lester appeared in four games this past season as a true freshman, allowing him to preserve his redshirt. He tabbed three tackles and a pass breakup.
More of the Latest Around College Football
Published