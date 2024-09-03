Florida State Fan Who Made Gross Gamble Goes Off the Grid After loss to BC
The college football season serves as a great reminder to check in on old university buddies, break out dusty athletic hoodies from the closet, and not make any risky bets on what tend to be highly unpredictable games.
No. 10 Florida State was upset by Boston College, 28-13, on Monday night, and one Noles fan in particular is definitely not having a good time.
Prior to the game, a Florida State fan with the username @321nole shared a gross bet on social media in assured anticipation of his team’s win.
The fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “If Florida State loses to BC this weekend, I will eat dog s--- out of a red solo cup with a spoon and post a video of me doing it. Book it!”
The fan’s reckless and revolting gamble went viral after Florida State’s loss, causing him to delete his X account and go off the grid.
Scott Van Pelt even caught wind of it and issued a stern warning to the anonymous Noles supporter.
“[Florida State] are not down as bad as that dude on the internet who said he’d eat dog poop out of a solo cup,” Van Pelt said on SportsCenter. “You think you just get to delete your account? The internet ain't gonna forget that, buddy. You don't get to just keep it moving and get a new name. People are going to find you.”
Should the Noles turn their season around down the line and clinch a berth in the College Football Playoff, their 0-2 start may very well be forgotten.
But unfortunately for one FSU fan, the internet truly never forgets.