Florida State Makes Embarrassing History With Loss to Boston College
The Florida State Seminoles began the season with high hopes, being ranked No. 10 in the country. But they have since gotten off to a disastrous start, losing to Georgia Tech in Ireland and then falling to Boston College, 28-13, at home on Monday night.
The loss to BC was a stunner, as Mike Norvell's team came out flat in front of their home crowd and never really put up a fight even though they were once again highly favored to win.
Speaking of being favored, the Seminoles made some bad history with the loss, which was their second straight after being a double-digit favorite:
Ouch.
The Seminoles will look to get their first win of the season this Saturday when they host Memphis. But it looks like any hopes of a trip to the playoffs have already been dashed.