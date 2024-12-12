SI

Former Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos Announces ACC Transfer

The duel-threat signal caller is headed south.

Mike Kadlick

Castellanos announced he was leaving Boston College in November.
Castellanos announced he was leaving Boston College in November.
After losing former four-star recruit Luke Kromenhoek to the transfer portal earlier this week, Florida State is getting some mojo back in the QB room.

According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, former Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos has committed to play for the Seminoles in 2025.

Castellanos spent the last two seasons with Boston College, throwing for 3,614 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. As a dual-threat quarterback—he also added 1,307 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on the ground.

After leaving the Eagles' 37-31 win versus Syracuse in mid-November with an injury, Castellanos was replaced by backup Grayson James. Upon learning from head coach Bill O'Brien that James would remain the starter, Castellanos stepped away from the team before officially announcing the following Thursday that he'd be entering the transfer portal.

The move to Florida State reunites the 5'9" quarterback with Seminoles offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn. Castellanos was a true freshman at UCF while Malzahn was still the head coach in Orlando.

After a 13-1 finish to the 2023 season, Florida State went a disappointing 2-10 in 2024 and just 1-7 in the ACC. Perhaps head coach Mike Norvell can turn the tides once again with a new quarterback under center.

Mike Kadlick
