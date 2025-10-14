Forde-Yard Dash: The Rivalries College Football Can’t Afford to Lose
Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football, where UAB can get serious about hiring a legitimate college coach now that the Trent Dilfer debacle is over. First Quarter: The Swift, Sudden, Stunning Fall of James Franklin. Second Quarter: Who Can Really Win National Titles? Third Quarter: The College Football Playoff Race at Midseason.
Fourth Quarter: Rivalries That Must Be Played
There are three bedrock rivalry games this week, two of which are preserved and one of which is endangered. The Dash looks at all three.
USC–Notre Dame (30)
Status: Endangered. Why: The Trojans want it that way.
The nation’s best nonconference rivalry, which is also the nation’s best (and last) intersectional rivalry, currently is not scheduled to continue past next season. That could make the meeting Saturday the last one played at Notre Dame Stadium.
USC has said it doesn’t like playing the nonconference games in odd-numbered years in the middle of the season, as it has been in South Bend, Ind., since 1961. The reason, of course, is that the Trojans now are making multiple long trips to the Midwest and East as members of the Big Ten—which is something they willingly took on along with the money that goes with membership in the richest league. (Keep in mind, the entity most interested in messing with this college football jewel is the same entity that started the demise of the Pac-12. USC finds tradition inconvenient.)
In August, USC made an offer that was reported as extending the series “multiple years.” There was no clarity on what multiple meant—as few as two, or as many as a dozen?—but the safe estimate is shorter over longer.
If the series is going to continue, it seems likely to be moved to earlier in the year (the games in Los Angeles have traditionally ended the regular season). There has been speculation about neutral sites. And there has been a lot of recent chatter about Netflix creating a deal to show the game. (That would require a surprising sign-off from Fox and NBC, the primary broadcast partners for the Big Ten and Notre Dame, but who knows what might be on the table as part of such an arrangement.)
A Labor Day weekend matchup between the Trojans and Fighting Irish in Las Vegas or Arlington, Texas, or Mexico City or wherever would be better than no USC–Notre Dame game at all, but just barely. Not playing in their home stadiums, two of the sport’s iconic venues, would be a major loss. Not playing in October or November would also be a loss.
If you were arguing that college football is run by soulless money chasers who take the fans for suckers, killing off or significantly altering Notre Dame vs. USC could be entered into evidence as Exhibit A.
As for this year’s game: It’s a good one, and an important one. USC had a big victory over Michigan on Saturday to improve to 5–1 and might have its most complete team under Lincoln Riley. Notre Dame is stomping everyone since opening with two close losses to undefeated Miami and Texas A&M. This has the look of a playoff elimination game for the loser—certainly so for the Irish, and as an at-large candidate for the Trojans.
Dash pick: Notre Dame 38, USC 28.
Tennessee-Alabama (31)
Status: Preserved (for now). Why: The SEC further locked in the Crimson Tide and Volunteers as annual opponents in the league’s nine-game schedule starting next year, and going through 2029.
The third Saturday in October is meant for Crimson vs. Orange, in Tuscaloosa, Ala., or Knoxville, Tenn., in perpetuity. It’s a difficult juggle given the other rivalries for both teams (particularly Alabama), but the game should always be played. This year’s game between one-loss teams is a potential playoff eliminator—moreso for the Volunteers, who already have a league loss. For what it’s worth, the winner of this game has gone to the CFP nine times in the 11-year playoff era, while the loser has never gone.
Dash pick: Alabama 31, Tennessee 27.
Utah-BYU (32)
Status: Preserved (for now). Why: The Big 12 announced the Cougars and Utes as annual opponents through at least 2027.
The Holy War has had a few interruptions in recent years, but now that the two schools are back in the same conference that hopefully will not happen again. Befitting a good rivalry, the two schools can’t even agree on when it started—there were games in the 1800s between Utah and Brigham Young Academy, but one school recognizes those and the other doesn’t.
If you go by the belief that the series started in 1922, things were rough early on for BYU—the Cougars went 0-17-3 before winning a game in 1942, then went 0-11-1 before winning again. Credit them for continuing to show up every year while getting their teeth kicked in. LaVell Edwards changed everything for BYU, in the rivalry and in general.
This year’s game between one-loss Utah and undefeated BYU has major Big 12 implications, with the winner moving up alongside Texas Tech as favorites to make the league title game.
Dash pick: Utah 28, BYU 24.
Trap Games for Playoff Aspirants
Several teams that are either undefeated or have one loss go on the road this week against dangerous conference opponents. This looks like a week when the playoff herd is thinned.
Nebraska at Minnesota (33)
When: 8 p.m. ET Friday. Contender: The Cornhuskers, who are 5–1. Line: Nebraska by 7.5. Problem: Every season, P.J. Fleck pulls a Big Ten upset. And the Cornhuskers are prone to stepping in something just when a season looks promising.
Dash pick: Minnesota 26, Nebraska 24.
Georgia Tech at Duke (34)
When: Noon ET Saturday. Contender: The Yellow Jackets are 6–0. Line: Duke by 1.5. Problem: Tech often finds a game to lose, and in this game Duke might simply be the better team. When the Blue Devils generate turnovers, they win—they’re a plus-11 in the last three games, all double-digit victories.
Dash pick: Georgia Tech 23, Duke 21.
Oklahoma at South Carolina (35)
When: 12:45 p.m. ET Saturday. Contender: The Sooners have just one loss, and that came with star quarterback John Mateer trying to play through a significant hand injury not far removed from surgery. Line: Oklahoma by 5.5. Problem: Shane Beamer is also an upset master, and Oklahoma’s loss to Texas underscored a couple of issues—the Sooners can’t run the ball (just 3.48 yards per carry) and they don’t generate turnovers (just two takeaways).
Dash pick: South Carolina 21, Oklahoma 20.
Missouri at Auburn (36)
When: 7:45 p.m. ET Saturday. Contender: Missouri is 5–1, but heading on the road for the first time this season after a loss to Alabama. Line: Missouri by 1.5. Problem: If Auburn isn’t demoralized by three consecutive close losses to ranked opponents, the Tigers (orange and blue version) should give the Tigers (black and gold version) all they can handle. But Jackson Arnold can only get an offense so far.
Dash pick: Missouri 20, Auburn 17.
Texas A&M at Arkansas (37)
When: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday. Contender: The Aggies are undefeated halfway through the year. Line: Texas A&M by 7.5. Problem: Bobby Petrino has a talented quarterback and the ability to work some warlock stuff at some point during his interim audition to become Head Hog 2.0. But he also is saddled with a lousy defense.
Dash pick: Texas A&M 45, Arkansas 31.
Coach Who Earned His Comp Car This Week
Scott Satterfield (38), Cincinnati
Coming into the season, Satterfield seemed like a strong candidate to be among the first coaches fired. Instead he’s 5–1, and gosh maybe Cincinnati shouldn’t have sold its home game against Nebraska to a “neutral” site like Kansas City and lost by three points, or the Bearcats might be undefeated. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby threw an interception late against the Cornhuskers that ended the game, but he’s got 14 touchdown passes and zero picks since then.
Coach Who Should Take the Bus to Work
Mike Norvell (39), Florida State
All that work done in the offseason with staff and the portal to get off the hot seat. All that momentum after upsetting Alabama and getting off to a 3–0 start. And now look at the Seminoles: 3–3 overall, 0–3 in the ACC and still winless in league play since Sept. 21, 2024. This is another program that has turned one loss into a tailspin.
Point After
When thirsty in the great state of Oregon, The Dash recommends a 3-Way IPA from Fort George Brewery (40). This is a West Coast IPA at its best, and it pairs well with football. Try it and thank The Dash later.
