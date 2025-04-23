Former Notre Dame QB Steve Angeli Commits to Syracuse
Former Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli has committed to Syracuse in the transfer portal. Angeli announced his commitment decision on his social media account on Wednesday night.
Angeli primarily served as Notre Dame's backup quarterback over the last few seasons. In three seasons with the Fighting Irish, Angeli threw for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns to one interception.
With Kyle McCord moving on to the NFL, Angeli transfers into a quarterback room that is currently being led by LSU transfer Rickie Collins. Collins was named the starting quarterback earlier this month coming out of spring practice, but Angeli could certainly play his way into the conversation depending on how the summer and fall camp go.
Angeli will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.