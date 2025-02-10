Former Ohio State Coach Jim Tressel Appointed As Lieutenant Governor of Ohio
Former national championship-winning Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Jim Tressel has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ohio.
Tressel will serve as Lieutenant Governor for the state under Republican governor Mike DeWine for the final two years of his term in office. DeWine explained the decision to pick the 72-year-old Tressel for the role.
"He has the requisite skill sets. He has the criteria that I outlined," DeWine said. "He knows Ohio. Jim Tressel—I trust his judgment. He is a born leader."
Tressel will replace Jon Husted in the Lieutenant Governor role. Husted was appointed by DeWine to the U.S. Senate seat vacated by J.D. Vance, who became Vice President of the United States when Donald Trump was reelected as President.
Tressel was certainly caught off-guard by DeWine's offer. After all, Tressel had just retired from his position as President of Youngstown State last February.
"It was a surprise for sure," Tressel told The Columbus Dispatch. "I thought he was just coming to watch a couple grandkids play basketball," Tressel said of DeWine's visit.
Tressel's wife Ellen encouraged him to accept the appointment.
"It sounds like God has more work for you to do," Tressel said that she told him. "You know we owe just about everything in our blessed lives to the state of Ohio."