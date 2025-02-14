Former Texas, Washington WR Johntay Cook Arrested for Second Time in Two Weeks
Former Texas Longhorns and Washington Huskies wide receiver Johntay Cook has been arrested and booked on charges for possession of marijuana of less than two ounces, according to arrest records in Grayson County, Texas.
The news of Cook's arrest, his second in a two week period, was first reported by On3.
Cook was arrested on Feb. 4 on separate charges of misdemeanor theft and interfering with public duties in Tarrant County, Texas.
Cook was a five-star prospect in the 2023 high school recruiting class. He spent the first two seasons of his career at Texas, where he caught 16 passes for 273 yards and two scores in 20 games for the Longhorns. He entered the transfer portal at the end of the regular season and committed to Washington, where he was expected to be present for spring practice.
Instead, Cook decommitted from the Huskies after 17 days and has yet to find a new home.