Former UNLV QB Matthew Sluka Schedules Two FBS Visits Months After NIL Dispute
UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka found himself at the center of one of the biggest controversies of the early college football season, after he stepped away from the Rebels less than a month into the season due to an NIL dispute.
Sluka began the year as the Rebels' starting quarterback, leading the team to a 3–0 record, before stepping away just days before the team's game against Fresno State. "I committed to UNLV based on certain representations that were made to me, which were not upheld after I enrolled," Sluka said in a statement. "Despite discussions, it became clear that these commitments would not be fulfilled in the future."
Sluka, who made his way to UNLV after a strong stint at FCS program Holy Cross, will now look to continue his FBS career elsewhere with the transfer portal open. He recently took a visit to Liberty, per 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, and is set to make a trip to AAC power Memphis on Friday, per On3's Peter Nakos.
Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter is in the transfer portal and will be one of the most sought-after quarterbacks available. Seth Henigan will leave Memphis as the program's all-time leader passer after Tuesday's Frisco Bowl against West Virginia.
Sluka, a dual-threat passer, was 21-for-48 for 318 yards, six touchdowns and one interception at UNLV, adding 253 rushing yards and a score in three games. He finished his Holy Cross career with back-to-back seasons of 1,700+ passing yards and 1,200+ rushing yards, and had 97 total touchdowns in four years with the program.