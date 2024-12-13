Colorado to Host Transfer QB As Potential Shedeur Sanders Replacement
Liberty Flames star quarterback Kaidon Salter is set to visit Colorado early next week, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Salter announced he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 2.
Salter, who has one season of eligibility remaining, threw for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns to six interceptions this season. He also rushed for 579 yards and seven scores. In his career, Salter has thrown for 5,887 yards, rushed for 2,013 yards and has accounted for 77 total touchdowns in his four seasons at Liberty. Salter was named the 2023 Conference USA MVP as he led the Flames to the Fiesta Bowl.
Salter's visit to Colorado marks the first visit for a potential Shedeur Sanders replacement in the transfer portal. Salter is a bit of a different quarterback than Sanders, as he doesn't possess the elite arm talent that Colorado's current star does. However, Salter provides a dual-threat element with his legs that would give the Buffaloes offense a different look next season should he enter the fold.